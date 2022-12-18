  1. EPaper
EPS has no right to talk about law and order issues, says Kovai Selvaraj

He refers to anti-Sterlite protest, death of a father and son in Thoothukudi and Kodanad incident

December 18, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

People in Tamil Nadu are living safely, and there are no law and order issues in the State as claimed by AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said former MLA Kovai Selvaraj, in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Referring to the shootings during the anti-Sterlite protest, the custodial death of a father and son in Thoothukudi district, and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate dacoity-cum-murder case that happened during the previous AIADMK regime, Mr. Selvaraj, who recently joined the DMK, said Mr. Palaniswami had no rights to talk about law and order issues in the state.

“The roads laid in Coimbatore when Mr. Palaniswami was Highways Minister were of poor quality and completely damaged,” charged Mr. Selvaraj. He also claimed Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. S.P. Velumani had been running the party like their family property.

He also questioned BJP State president K. Annamalai for not pressing the Central government to implement a blanket ban on online rummy throughout the country when many people lost their lives after losing money.

The Central government has to release a total of ₹ 19,053 crore as GST compensation and subsidy dues under various schemes, he claimed. In the 2024 Parliamentary elections, the DMK would win on a massive scale, he said.

