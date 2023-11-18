HamberMenu
EPS criticises resolution passed in special Assembly session

November 18, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday referring to the resolution presented at the special Assembly session by Chief Minister Stalin, criticised his decision to approach the Supreme Court to advise the Governor in an appropriate manner. “The party’s actions seem driven by self-interest rather than a genuine concern for the people,” he said.

Accusing the ruling party of inconsistency, Mr. Palaniswami emphasised the DMK’s tendency to adopt different stances when in power and as an opposition party. “DMK is playing a dual role by staying silent on crucial issues when in power and taking an opposing stance when in opposition,” he said.

The AIADMK leader also questioned the DMK’s priorities, condemning the arrest of seven farmers by the Tamil Nadu Police for demonstrating against the land acquisition for the upcoming SIPCOT project near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai. “DMK is deceiving farmers and jeopardising their livelihoods,” he said.

He pointed to the rise in criminal incidents in the State and linked the issue to what he described as the “Chief Minister’s incompetence”.

