EPS brought disrepute to CM’s chair: Udhayanidhi

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Edappadi.K.Palaniswami of putting to shame the Chief Minister's chair, which was earlier adorned by leaders such as C.N. Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa.

Campaigning at Edappadi for DMK candidate T. Sampath Kumar, he said that while Annadurai was remembered for the respect he brought to Tamil, Karunanidhi for being a scholar in Tamil and Jayalalithaa for her courage, Mr. Palaniswami was associated with Koovathur where MLAs were held at a resort to get their support.

The Chief Minister had given up the rights of the State and betrayed its people. He thrust NEET on Tamil Nadu, heeding the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, the BJP. Fourteen students died by suicide in protest against NEET. The DMK had consistently opposed NEET.

Stating that a resolution against NEET was passed twice in the Assembly, Mr. Udhayanidhi alleged that the Centre had returned the file, but the State government kept it from the public.

When 13 persons were killed in the anti-Sterlite protests, the Chief Minister allegedly claimed that he had come to know of this only from the news on television. “On May 2, he is going to see through TV our leader (M.K.Stalin) becoming CM”, he said. Mr. Palaniswami would go to prison once DMK came to power, he said.

The DMK youth wing leader alleged that an AIADMK functionary, who had been named an accused in the Pollachi sexual case, was now canvassing votes for Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said the AIADMK government was the only one that indulged in corruption even in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Udhayanidhi claimed that he was the first person to expose that 43 doctors had died due to COVID-19. But, Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar threatened to sue him if the statement was not withdrawn. However, the Indian Medical Association later confirmed the doctors’ death.

While campainging for Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi candidate K.K.C. Balu, who is contesting on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol in Perundurai Assembly constituency, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that when AIADMK leader sought their votes, people ask them how their leader Jayalalithaa died. “Ask them how she died. They cannot answer and they will run away”, he said.