EPS blames DMK for failing to complete Athikadavu-Avinashi project

December 28, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday criticised the DMK government for failing to complete the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme in 20 months since coming to power.

On Wednesday, cadre from various political parties joined AIADMK, who were welcomed by Mr. Palaniswami in Salem.

Addressing the party workers, he said the scheme was brought by the AIADMK and when the scheme was about to be completed, the DMK came to power. “The project was put on hold because the AIADMK will get a good name. Hence, they are delaying the project”, he said.

The scheme cannot be erased from the minds of the people. When the DMK was in the opposition, it opposed the Salem-Chennai eight-lane expressway project which is the second biggest road project in the country. “While 92% of farmers are ready to hand over their land for the project, only 8% farmers opposed it”, he said. There was stiff opposition from the then opposition parties, including the DMK and the Communists. But now, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu, has said the project will be implemented. Opposing all the projects is the DMK model of governance, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said the Defence industrial park project and bus port project in Salem announced by the AIADMK government were dropped by the DMK government.

