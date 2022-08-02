EPFO’s grievance redressal meeting in Erode, Salem and Krishnagiri on August 10

August 02, 2022 17:20 IST

The Regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct Nidhi Aapke Nikat or PF Near You in Salem, Erode, and Krishnagiri on August 10.

According to a press release issued by M.Vijay Anand, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, said that to redress grievances of EPF members, trade unions and employers, the PF Near You will be conducted at the Salem regional office at Thalavapatti. In Erode and Krishnagiri districts, it will be held in the district EPFO offices at Karungalpalayam and Cooperative Colony respectively.

The time slot for subscribers is from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for employers is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and for exempted establishments is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All the stakeholders are advised to furnish the details of the grievances in advance along with their P.F. account number, Universal Account Number (UAN), name of the establishment, mobile number and e-mail ID to the public relations officer in Salem or at district offices at Erode or Krishnagiri on or before August 9. They can also send their grievances through e-mail at ro.salem@epfindia.gov.in.