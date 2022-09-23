EPFO urges pensioners in Salem to submit life certificate

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 23, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Salem Regional Office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) urged the pensioners to submit or register the life certificate or digital life certificate on or before September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, Salem Regional PF Commissioner -I G. Sivakumar said pensioners and family pensioners who were receiving pension through EPFO under the Salem regional office’s jurisdiction should submit or register the life certificate or digital life certificate immediately to the bank concerned or the post office or the nearest e-Seva Centre or through the UMANG App to continue in payment of pension.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“It has come to notice that some of the pensioners have not submitted their life certificates even after a lapse of three years. So they have to submit or register the life certificate on or before September 30. If any pensioner has died, the family members are advised to submit the death certificate and details of the pension payment order to this office immediately. Pensioners can register the life certificate every month after completion of 12 months from the previous registration. For any clarification, contact the office through 0427-2902041, 42, and 43 during office hours on any working day,” Mr. Sivakumar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app