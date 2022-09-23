EPFO urges pensioners in Salem to submit life certificate

The Salem Regional Office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) urged the pensioners to submit or register the life certificate or digital life certificate on or before September 30.

In a release, Salem Regional PF Commissioner -I G. Sivakumar said pensioners and family pensioners who were receiving pension through EPFO under the Salem regional office’s jurisdiction should submit or register the life certificate or digital life certificate immediately to the bank concerned or the post office or the nearest e-Seva Centre or through the UMANG App to continue in payment of pension.

“It has come to notice that some of the pensioners have not submitted their life certificates even after a lapse of three years. So they have to submit or register the life certificate on or before September 30. If any pensioner has died, the family members are advised to submit the death certificate and details of the pension payment order to this office immediately. Pensioners can register the life certificate every month after completion of 12 months from the previous registration. For any clarification, contact the office through 0427-2902041, 42, and 43 during office hours on any working day,” Mr. Sivakumar added.