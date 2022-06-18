EPFO to organise motorcycle rally in Coimbatore tomorrow

In view of the celebration of the 8th International Day of Yoga and Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation here will conduct a motorcycle rally on June 20 to create awareness on yoga among the public.

The rally will be flagged off by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner around 2.30 p.m. from the EPFO office on Dr. Balasundaram road. The rally will cover 6 km through Anna statue, K G theatre, Collectorate, Commissioner office, VOC park, Gandhipuram Town Bus stand and Women’s Polytechnic and will finish at the EPFO office around 3.30 p.m.

Further, Yoga sessions will be conducted at the EPFO office and staff quarters, and also for the employees of TKL Knits India Private Limited on June 21 in association with Isha Foundation.