EPFO to observe Vigilance Awareness Week till Nov.1

Coimbatore

27 October 2021 18:32 IST

The regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Coimbatore, will observe Vigilance Awareness Week till November 1. Officials and staff took a pledge on Tuesday as part of the week-long programmes. According to a press release, apart from the internet-based mechanism to receive and redress grievances and complaints, a drop box is also kept on the premises of the regional office to receive complaints.

Awareness programme

Spark EV Showroom in Pollachi recently organised an awareness programme on road safety and green vehicles. Minister R. Sakkarapani inaugurated the programme and said that Chief Minister MK Stalin had taken efforts for development of industries in the State. The company also introduced new models of electric vehicles, according to a press release.

Increase in demand for travel

Coimbatore has seen 68 % month-on-month increase in demand for travel since June 2021, according to a report by Thomas Cook, an integrated travel service company. Some of the favoured outbound destinations for Coimbatore customers include Maldives, Switzerland, France, Turkey, Egypt, Russia and Dubai. Thomas Cook India has observed increased uptick from the wedding and honeymoon segment and trade associations from Coimbatore have evinced interest in international holidays, especially Expo 2020 Dubai, it said in a press release.

