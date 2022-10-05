EPFO to conduct pension adalat virtually on October 10 in Coimbatore

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will organise PF Near You and pension adalat on October 10 virtually. The meeting will be held for employees and trade unions from 11 a.m.; for employers from noon, and for pensioners from 2.30 p.m.

All those who want to participate should mail the details UAN number, PF number, name of the establishment, mobile number and email ID to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in

CITI office bearers

T. Rajkumar, chairman of Sri Mahasakthi Mills Limited, Kerala, and Foundation One Infrastructures, Tamil Nadu, was re-elected chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) at its annual meeting held recently.

Rakesh Mehra, chairman of Banswara Syntex, was re-elected as the deputy chairman, and Ashwin Chandran, chairman and managing director of Precot Meridien, will continue as vice chairman of CITI.

PAT office bearers

T.J. Varghese Vaidyan, Senior General Manager of Matheson Bosanguet Enterprises in the Nilgiris, was elected president of Planters’ Association of Tamil Nadu (PAT) for 2022-23 at the recently held annual meeting of the Association.

Yercaud coffee planter, Vinodhan Kandiah was elected its vice chairman.

Council launches logo

The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) has launched a logo for its General Certification of Conformity (GCC) programme.

Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner, launched the logo at the foundation day programme of the Council held in Mumbai recently. Seminars and presentations were organised on “Sustainability, Circularity, and Traceability”. Sunil Patwari, the newly-elected chairman of the Council, said traceability of cotton fibre is now an essential parameter for export of value added cotton textile products to developed markets. In this backdrop, the Council launched the GCC Programme along with Control Union for the Traceability of Indian Farm Cotton. More than 50 companies have registered as members of the programme and GCC certificates are being issued to them.