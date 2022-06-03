EPFO to conduct a grievance redress webinar in Coimbatore

The Regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF Near You’, a webinar on June 10 th.

According to a press release, the webinar is to redress grievances of EPF members, trade unions, employers and pensioners. It will be held at EPFO regional office, Dr. Balasundaram Road, Coimbatore.

The time slot for subscribers and trade unions is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and for employers, both exempted and un-exempted, is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

All the stakeholders are advised to furnish the details of the grievance in advance along with P.F account number, Universal Account Number (UAN), name of the establishment, mobile number and e-mail id (mandatory), to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in on or before 8 th June, the press release noted.