EPFO special outreach programme in Coimbatore on October 27

October 20, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Regional Office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct Nidhi Apke Nikat, a special outreach programme, on October 27 at three different locations.

The programme will be conducted at RVS Group of Institutions, Kumaran Kottam campus, Kannampalayam, Tiruchi Main Road, Coimbatore; M/s. Carloo Textiles, Veerapandi, Tiruppur, and at M/s GTMO Educational Institutions, Chembala, Gudalur, The Nilgiris. EPF members, employers, pensioners and trade unions can visit the nearest convenient venue with details of their grievance/issue faced, if any, between 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. for redressal/guidance.

Any grievance of an individual member or pensioner must be accompanied by their UAN or PF Ac No or PPO No. The details can also be informed by email to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in

