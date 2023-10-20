HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPFO special outreach programme in Coimbatore on October 27

October 20, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct Nidhi Apke Nikat, a special outreach programme, on October 27 at three different locations.

The programme will be conducted at RVS Group of Institutions, Kumaran Kottam campus, Kannampalayam, Tiruchi Main Road, Coimbatore; M/s. Carloo Textiles, Veerapandi, Tiruppur, and at M/s GTMO Educational Institutions, Chembala, Gudalur, The Nilgiris. EPF members, employers, pensioners and trade unions can visit the nearest convenient venue with details of their grievance/issue faced, if any, between 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. for redressal/guidance.

Any grievance of an individual member or pensioner must be accompanied by their UAN or PF Ac No or PPO No. The details can also be informed by email to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.