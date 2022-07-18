EPFO special drive for disabled and bedridden pensioners in Coimbatore

A special drive for submission of digital life certificate - especially for the disabled and bedridden pensioners of Employees Provident Fund Organisation is scheduled to be held from July 19 to 22.

Hence, to avail the benefit, disabled and bedridden pensioners are requested to register their pension payment order number and home address on Whatsapp number 99942-55012. EPFO will contact the pensioners and do the needful for updation of digital life certificate, a release from A. Albert Raj, Assistant PF Commissioner (Pension), said.