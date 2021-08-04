EPFO pension adalat on August 10

Coimbatore

04 August 2021 00:45 IST

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will organise PF Near You and Pension Adalat virtually on August 10. The meeting will be held for trade unions and employees from 11 a.m. to noon, for employers from noon to 1 p.m. and for pensioners from 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. Those who want to take part should share details such as UAN number, PF account number, email ID and phone number to ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in before August 9.

