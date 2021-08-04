The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will organise PF Near You and Pension Adalat virtually on August 10. The meeting will be held for trade unions and employees from 11 a.m. to noon, for employers from noon to 1 p.m. and for pensioners from 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. Those who want to take part should share details such as UAN number, PF account number, email ID and phone number to ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in before August 9.
EPFO pension adalat on August 10
Special Correspondent
Coimbatore ,
August 04, 2021 00:45 IST
