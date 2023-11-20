EPFO outreach programme in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris on November 28

November 20, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation is organising special outreach programmes, Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris on November 28 between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

The programme will be held at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher Education for Women in Coimbatore; at CR Garments, 330/1 Sri Gokula Krishna Nagar, TKT Mills, Palladam Road in Tiruppur, and at JSS College of Arts and Science in Udhagamandalam.

EPF members, employees, pensioners and trade unions can visit the nearest convenient venue with the details of their grievance/issues faced, if any, for redressal or guidance. Any grievance of an individual member or pensioner must be accompanied by their UAS or PF A/C No or PPO No. The details can also be informed by email to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in