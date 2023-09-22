ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO outreach programme in Coimbatore region on September 27

September 22, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has launched a special outreach programme - Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 - at three places in the region on September 27, a release from Regional PF Commissioner II Vaibhav Singh said.

In Coimbatore region, it will be held in Coimbatore District Central Co-operative Bank opposite Coimbatore Railway Station, Victus Dyeing in Udumalpet and Green Valley Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Donnington in Kotagiri. EPF members, employers, pensioners and trade unions can visit the nearest convenient venue with details of their grievance/issues faced., if any between 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 for redressal or guidance.

Any grievance of a member or pensioner must be accompanied by their UAN or PF A/C No or PPO Number and the details can also be informed by mail to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in.

