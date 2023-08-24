EPFO outreach programme in Coimbatore on August 28

August 24, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation’s special outreach programme - Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 - will be held at the following three places on August 28.

Conference Hall of BBTC Estates Group Office - Valparai, Networking Clothing Company - Tiruppur, The Manjoor Industrial Co-operative Tea Factor Limited, Kundah Bridgepost - The Nilgiris.

EPF members, employers, pensioners and trade unions can visit the nearest convenient venue with details of their grievance/issues faced, if any abetween 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Any grievance of an individual member or pensioners must be accompanied by their UAN, PF Account No or PPO Number. The details can also be informed by email to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.