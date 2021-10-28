EPFO observes awareness week

Coimbatore

28 October 2021 22:41 IST

The regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Coimbatore, will observe vigilance awareness week till November 1. Officials and staff took a pledge on Tuesday as part of the week-long programmes. According to a press release, apart from the internet-based mechanism to receive and redress grievances and complaints, a drop box is also kept on the premises of the regional office to receive complaints.

Event held

Spark EV Showroom in Pollachi recently organised an awareness programme on road safety and green vehicles. Minister R. Chakrapani inaugurated the programme and said Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken efforts for development of industries in the State. The company also introduced new models of electric vehicles, according to a press release.

‘Rise in number of travellers’

Coimbatore has seen 68% month-on-month increase in demand for travel since June 2021, according to a report by Thomas Cook, an integrated travel service company.

The upcoming festivals and winter season with Expo 2020 Dubai are seeing encouraging recovery of travel sector, both domestic and international. Some of the favoured outbound destinations for Coimbatore customers include Maldives, Switzerland, France, Turkey, Egypt, Russia and Dubai. Thomas Cook India has observed increased uptick from the wedding and honeymoon segment and trade associations from Coimbatore have evinced interest in international holidays, especially Expo 2020 Dubai, it said in a press release.

Textile expo

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management is organising an exhibition-cum-sale to coincide with Deepavali to exhibit the products of indigenous textiles and handicrafts on the institute premises from October 29 to November 2. The aim is to promote sale of local handloom and handicraft products. The exhibits include sarees, fashion accessories, home textile and products made from banana fibre. It will be on between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.