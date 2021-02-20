EPFO launches SMS-based booking service

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched "Freedom2021", an SMS-based helpline for PF beneficiaries.

PF beneficiaries in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris districts who want to book their visit to the EPFO regional office here in advance can send a message to 9220599205.

The beneficiary should type EPFBOOK <space> UAN/PF number/any digits and/or letters <space> date <space> time

The purpose should be only 20 letters and the date should be in the DD-MM-YYYY format. The time slots available are 9.15 a.m., 10.15 a.m., 11.15 a.m., 12.15 p.m., 1.15 p.m., 2.15 p.m, 3.15 p.m and 4.15 p.m. The beneficiary should type the time as 00:00 AM or PM

According to a press release, the aim is to facilitate the visit of beneficiaries to the office during the pandemic. They can select the date and time and book one month in advance too. The confirmation reply will be through SMS. If the selected slot is not available, the next available date and time will be allocated automatically.

This service is only for UAN related activities. Redressal of grievances will be through EPFiGMS. Only limited number of visitors will be allowed every day and a beneficiary can send only one SMS a day from one sim card. There is no booking for Saturdays and Sundays and holidays. If the booking is cancelled or the helpdesk is unable to attend to a visitor because of a technical issue, the beneficiary has to go for a fresh booking.

For pension related enquiries, there is no need to book in advance.

M. Madhiazhagam, Additional Central PF Commissioner of the zonal office in Coimbatore, launched the service here on Friday.