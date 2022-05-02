EPFO grievances meet in Coimbatore on May 10

May 02, 2022 20:51 IST

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct grievance redress meets through webinar for its members, trade unions, employers on May 10.

Titled Nidhi Aapke Nikat and Pension Adalat, the meets will be held at the EPFO Regional Office on Dr. Balasundaram Road, a press release said. Those participating in the meeting must furnish the details of their grievances along with the PF account number, Universal Account Number, Pension Payment Order number, establishment's name, mobile number and e-mail address to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in on or before May 9, according to the release.