EPFO exhorts beneficiaries to transact online

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has exhorted its members/beneficiaries to prefer transacting online, in a bid to avoid travelling to EPFO offices and to avoid large congregations.

The appeal comes from EPFO following the guidelines from the Central and State governments as part of the precautionary measures to contain spreading of COVID 19.

The appeal added that for filing claims, beneficiaries could use the UAN portal www.epfindia.gov.in/UMANG App, for filing of Jeevan Pramaan (Life Certificate): www.jeevanpramaan.gov.in, for filing of grievances/queries, beneficiaries can e-mail ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in mentioning as grievance in the subject column.

For any queries or clarifications, the following numbers could be contacted 0422-2240045, 2240046, 2240225, 2242705, PRO at 2240221 and for pension at 2248222 or the national toll free number 1800-11-8005.

The issues of the beneficiaries will be redressed promptly and replied through their their e-mai ID or mobile number, the release added.

In case, the issues still remain unresolved, the beneficiaries could raise the same through EPFiGMS link available in www.epfindia.gov.in (top right hand side under logo grievance), the release said.