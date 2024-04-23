ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO, ESIC joint outreach programme in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris on April 29

April 23, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will conduct an outreach programme named ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ on April 29 from 10.30 a.m., in Coimbatore, Tirupur and the Nilgiris districts, to address the grievances of stakeholders. The venues are: Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology at Kuniamuthur in Coimbatore; Balu Exports on Palladam Road in Tiruppur; and Hall of OV Club, Manjushree Plantations, Gudalur in the Nilgiris. For ESIC matters, email to benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in or call 0422-2362329. EPFO grievances can be addressed by mailing to ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in

