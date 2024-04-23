GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EPFO, ESIC joint outreach programme in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris on April 29

April 23, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will conduct an outreach programme named ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ on April 29 from 10.30 a.m., in Coimbatore, Tirupur and the Nilgiris districts, to address the grievances of stakeholders. The venues are: Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology at Kuniamuthur in Coimbatore; Balu Exports on Palladam Road in Tiruppur; and Hall of OV Club, Manjushree Plantations, Gudalur in the Nilgiris. For ESIC matters, email to benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in or call 0422-2362329. EPFO grievances can be addressed by mailing to ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.