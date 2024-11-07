EPFO district office in Erode announces special recovery drive for defaulters

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has initiated a special recovery drive from November 2024 through January 2025 to collect outstanding dues from defaulting establishments, including both exempted and unexempted entities.

The EPFO district office in Erode has issued recovery notices to all defaulters, directing them to settle their assessed unpaid dues within 15 days of receiving the notice.

According to the EPF & MP Act, 1952, the EPFO is authorised to enforce several actions against defaulters under sections 8B to 8G if dues remain unpaid. These measures include attaching and selling the movable or immovable property of the establishment, appointing a receiver to manage these properties, and, in certain cases, arrest and detention of the defaulters. The EPFO aims to secure compliance through these actions under the Revenue Recovery Act.

The District Office has called on employers who have received recovery notices (CP-1) to remit outstanding dues immediately to avoid these legal actions.