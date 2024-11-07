 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPFO district office in Erode announces special recovery drive for defaulters

Published - November 07, 2024 06:13 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has initiated a special recovery drive from November 2024 through January 2025 to collect outstanding dues from defaulting establishments, including both exempted and unexempted entities.

The EPFO district office in Erode has issued recovery notices to all defaulters, directing them to settle their assessed unpaid dues within 15 days of receiving the notice.

According to the EPF & MP Act, 1952, the EPFO is authorised to enforce several actions against defaulters under sections 8B to 8G if dues remain unpaid. These measures include attaching and selling the movable or immovable property of the establishment, appointing a receiver to manage these properties, and, in certain cases, arrest and detention of the defaulters. The EPFO aims to secure compliance through these actions under the Revenue Recovery Act.

The District Office has called on employers who have received recovery notices (CP-1) to remit outstanding dues immediately to avoid these legal actions.

Published - November 07, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.