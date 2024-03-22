ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO and ESIC to redress grievances of stakeholders on March 27

March 22, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to redress the grievances of the stakeholders of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, the two organisations have decided to jointly conduct an outreach programme named Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, on March 27 from 10 a.m., in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and the Nilgiris districts, to address stakeholder concerns.

In Coimbatore, it will be held at M/s United Institute of Technology, Periyanaickenpalayam. In Tirupur, the venue is MS Apparels, Muthanampalayam, while the Erode location is India Dyeing Mills P Ltd, Bhavani Main Road, and in the Nilgiris, Kotagiri Public School will host the event.

For details, email to benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in or call 0422-2362329. EPFO grievances can be addressed by emailing ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US