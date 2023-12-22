GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EPFO and ESIC to redress grievances in Coimbatore on Dec. 27

December 22, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

:

In a move to redress the grievances of the stake holders of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, the two organisations have decided to jointly conduct an outreach programme named Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, which is intended to cover every district of the country on December 27, 2023 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The people eligible to visit with the details of their grievances are EPF members, ESI insured persons, employers, pensioners and trade unions. A grievance of an individual member or a pensioner must be accompanied by their Universal Account Number or Provident Fund account number or Pension Payment Order number or IP number.

The following are the venues: At Coimbatore M/s Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Campus, Sarojini Nadu Road and in Tiruppur M/s Shiny Knitwear, Appachi Nagar main road and at Nilgiris The Nilgiris: Community Hall of M/s The Nilgiris District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd., Cooperative Guest House, Charring Cross, Ooty

