ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO and ESIC to hold outreach programme on June 27

Published - June 21, 2024 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will jointly conduct Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 on June 27 in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris.

The outreach programme will be conducted at Parry Agro Industries Ltd, Sheikalmudi Estate, Sholayar Dam post, Valparai Taluk, Coimbatore- 642125; Cotton Blossom (India) Private Limited, 189, TEKIC Tea Nagar, SIDCO, Mudalipalayam, Tiruppur - 641606, and Horticulture Complex, Charring Cross, Ooty, The Nilgiris - 643001.

“EPF Members, ESI IPs, employers, pensioners and trade unions can visit the nearest convenient venue with details of their grievances/issues faced, if any, between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. for redressal/guidance. Any grievance of an individual member or pensioner must be accompanied by their UAN or PF A/c No. or PPO No. or IP No. The grievances can also be mailed to phgs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in and srokovai@esic.nic.in“, said Vaibhav Singh, Regional PF Commissioner - II, Coimbatore, in a press meet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US