EPFO and ESIC to hold outreach programme on June 27

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will jointly conduct Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 on June 27 in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris.

The outreach programme will be conducted at Parry Agro Industries Ltd, Sheikalmudi Estate, Sholayar Dam post, Valparai Taluk, Coimbatore- 642125; Cotton Blossom (India) Private Limited, 189, TEKIC Tea Nagar, SIDCO, Mudalipalayam, Tiruppur - 641606, and Horticulture Complex, Charring Cross, Ooty, The Nilgiris - 643001.

“EPF Members, ESI IPs, employers, pensioners and trade unions can visit the nearest convenient venue with details of their grievances/issues faced, if any, between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. for redressal/guidance. Any grievance of an individual member or pensioner must be accompanied by their UAN or PF A/c No. or PPO No. or IP No. The grievances can also be mailed to phgs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in and srokovai@esic.nic.in“, said Vaibhav Singh, Regional PF Commissioner - II, Coimbatore, in a press meet.