EPFO and ESIC to hold grievances redressal meet on October 28 in three districts

Published - October 23, 2024 08:24 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) are set to conduct an outreach programme, Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, on October 28, from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. This initiative aims to address the grievances of stakeholders, including EPF members, ESI insured persons, employers, pensioners, and trade unions across all districts in the country.

Participants wishing to register grievances must provide their Universal Account Number (UAN), Provident Fund account number, Pension Payment Order number, or IP number.

In Coimbatore, the outreach will be held at Dr. G.K. Devarajulu Thayarammal Thirumana Mandapam in Periyanaickenpalayam. Additional venues include Newline Exports in Eetiveerampalayam, Tiruppur, and St. Sebastian Church Parish Hall in Cherambadi, Nilgiris.

