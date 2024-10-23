EPFO and ESIC to hold grievances redressal meet on October 28 in three districts

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) are set to conduct an outreach programme, Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, on October 28, from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. This initiative aims to address the grievances of stakeholders, including EPF members, ESI insured persons, employers, pensioners, and trade unions across all districts in the country.

Participants wishing to register grievances must provide their Universal Account Number (UAN), Provident Fund account number, Pension Payment Order number, or IP number.

In Coimbatore, the outreach will be held at Dr. G.K. Devarajulu Thayarammal Thirumana Mandapam in Periyanaickenpalayam. Additional venues include Newline Exports in Eetiveerampalayam, Tiruppur, and St. Sebastian Church Parish Hall in Cherambadi, Nilgiris.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.