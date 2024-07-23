GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EPFO and ESIC special outreach programme in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Udhagamandalam on July 29

Published - July 23, 2024 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) are jointly conducting the Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 on July 29, 2024.

The outreach programme will be held at Selvaraj Mills Private Limtied, 235J, C4H, Pappampatti Pirivu, Chinthamanipudur in Coimbatore; Victus Dyeings, 144/A-2, Palani Road, Palapampatti, SV Mills Post, Udumalpet in Tiruppur; Kongu Engineering College, Thoppupalayam (PO), Perundurai (TK) in Erode, and Central Co-operative Bank Hall, Co-operative Guest House, Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam.

EPF members, ESI holders, employers, pensioners and trade unions can visit the nearest convenient venue, between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., with the details of their grievance/issues faced for redressal. Any grievance of an individual members or pensioner must be accompanied by their UAN or PF Ac No. Additionally, the grievance related to EPFO can be shared via emial at pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in and for ESIC benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in

