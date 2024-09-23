EPFO and ESIC outreach programme in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris on September 27

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) are jointly organising ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’, an outreach programme, at three places on September 27, 2024.

The programme will be held at KSG College of Arts and Science, Kamarajar Road, Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore; at Muruga Textiles Spinning Unit - II - Udumalai Road, Kethanur, Palladam in Tiruppur, and Information Evolution Indian Private Limited, Grays Hill, Opposit to BSNL GM Office - SIMS Park, Coonoor in The Nilgiris.

EPF members, ESI, IPs, Employers, Pensioners and trade unions can voice their grievances, if any, between 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Any grievance of an individual member or pensioner must be accompanied by their UAN or PF Account Number or PPO No or IP No. Additionally, the grievances related to EPFO can be shared via e-mail pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov in and for the ESIC the mail address is benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in.

