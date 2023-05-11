ADVERTISEMENT

EOW seeks information about persons who cheated depositors in Salem

May 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police on Thursday sought information about the persons who cheated depositors of several crores of rupees.

K. Nagara of Kanjanaickenpatti near Kadayampatti, who ran a trading company, advertised on social media that the firm would provide ₹6,000 a month if people deposited ₹ 1 lakh, also give 6% incentive and would return the deposit amount in 11 months. Believing this, hundreds of people deposited money in the company, but they did not receive the promised amount.

Following this, A. Malathi (30) of M. Chettipatti lodged a complaint against the trading company directors Nagaraj, his wife N. Sathya, his sister K. Gokila, and his mother K. Mani on April 27.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 120 (b), 406, and 420 of the IPC, Section 5 of the TNPID Act 1997, and Sections 21 (1), (2), and (3) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposits Schemes Act 2019. The police nabbed Gokila on May 1 and remanded her in Coimbatore Central Prison. The police investigations revealed that they cheated the depositors to the tune of ₹10 crore.

Hence, the EOW police urged people to report any information about the three accused who were absconding and also any information about their properties, to the EOW inspector on 94430-58288. Likewise, depositors who lost the money should also lodge complaint.

