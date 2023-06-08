EOW raids chit fund office in Dharmapuri over complaints of cheating

June 08, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Officials of Economic Offences Wing raided the office of Perfect Visions Chits Private Limited over complaints of cheating and misappropriation of public funds.

The raid was carried out in the locked office of the firm that was operating out of a rented building on Pennagaram road here.

According to the complaint, Arun Raja and his brother Jegan of Molaiyanur in Paapiredddipatty were running the private chit fund from November 2021. They had reached out to investors through various forms of advertisements promising ₹1.80 lakh for an investment of ₹1 lakh after 100 days.

One of the complainants Gnanavel of Perugobanapalli said that hundreds of investors started investing in the chit fund as they were promised ₹1,800 a day, which would be paid as ₹1.80 lakh after 100 days for an investment of ₹1 lakh. The firms had promised to invest the money in real estate, construction, and trading, thereby doubling the money, said a police source.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the investors, they were paid profits upto May 2022. Thereafter the duo went incommunicado and their branch offices in Hosur, Elagiri and Pochampalli were closed. Further, the complainants also alleged that similar fraudulent fund was started by the duo and they were contacting potential investors.

Following the complaints, the EOW apprehended two persons related to the fund. They were being interrogated and the raid was also carried out on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.