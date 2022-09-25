EOW police seek information on cheating case accused in Salem

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), on Sunday, sought information from the public about a man who was involved in cheating depositors to the tune of several crores.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the EOW police said that Jayaraj of Tiruchi district lodged a complaint stating that a private firm near Salem New Bus Stand had duped him of ₹ 2 lakh. The firm had promised the depositors that on investment of ₹ 1 lakh, they would be paid back ₹ 2.40 lakh at the end of one year. Beliveing the promise, he had invested ₹ 2 lakh and was duped of the money. Based on the complaint, the EOW registered a case on Saturday.

The owner of the finance firm, A. Balasubramaniam, was already arrested based on a similar complaint from investors a few weeks ago. The police are on the lookout for his son B. Vinothkumar, who is absconding.

“Investigations revealed that the company received deposits from more than 1,000 people through their branches in Udhagamandalam, Nagercoil, Tiruvannamalai, Karaikudi, Tiruchi, and Vellore districts. The company acquired properties in its names and in the names of its benamies. Anyone having information about Vinothkumar and the properties should call Salem EOW Inspector T. Muthamizhselvarajan at 94430-58288. Further, those who lost their money should lodge complaints with the Salem EOW office,” the police added in the release.