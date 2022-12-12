EOW police raid four branches of private finance company in Salem

December 12, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police on Monday raided four branches of a private finance company that cheated crores of rupees from customers.

The private finance company that opened branches across the State received deposits from its customers in weekly and monthly instalments. But it did not repay the money with interest as promised and recently the company was closed. Following this, the customers lodged complaints with the EOW police across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on that, the EOW police on Monday raided 20 branches of the company across the State. In Salem district, the police conducted raids at the branches in Attur, Vazhapadi, Ayothiyapattinam, and Fairlands. The raid continued until the evening, and the EOW police seized documents related to customers and their investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US