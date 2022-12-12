  1. EPaper
EOW police raid four branches of private finance company in Salem

December 12, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police on Monday raided four branches of a private finance company that cheated crores of rupees from customers.

The private finance company that opened branches across the State received deposits from its customers in weekly and monthly instalments. But it did not repay the money with interest as promised and recently the company was closed. Following this, the customers lodged complaints with the EOW police across the State.

Based on that, the EOW police on Monday raided 20 branches of the company across the State. In Salem district, the police conducted raids at the branches in Attur, Vazhapadi, Ayothiyapattinam, and Fairlands. The raid continued until the evening, and the EOW police seized documents related to customers and their investments.

