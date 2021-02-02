EOW arrests Karnataka native for investment fraud

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Coimbatore arrested a 37-year-old man from Karnataka in connection with an investment fraud in which more than 500 persons were duped of about ₹ 20 crore.

M. Manjunatha, a native of Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka, was arrested here on Sunday.

The EOW, which earlier arrested another accused in the case namely Mani, was on the lookout for Manjunatha. EOW registered a case against the two based on a complaint lodged by a woman from Podanur near Coimbatore, one of the defrauded investors.

The two had collected investments ranging from Rs. 1.75 lakh and above from more than 500 people by promising to give monthly interest and gold coin as bonus based on the initial investment. Mani was arrested in March 2019.