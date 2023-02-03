ADVERTISEMENT

EOW arrests former secretary of cooperative society for ₹ 2.11 crore misappropriation in Coimbatore

February 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police in Coimbatore arrested a former secretary of a cooperative housing society on charges of misappropriating ₹ 2.11 crore.

G. Godhandaraman (53), a resident of Venkataswamy layout on Vilankurichi Road in the city, who worked as the secretary of NGR Workers Cooperative Housing Society Ltd., Varadharajapuram, was arrested on Thursday.

According to the EOW, the cooperative housing society had 260 members. Godhandaraman worked as its secretary from 2015 to 2020. In a recent audit, it was found that Godhandaraman availed loans against the deposits of its members by forging documents. Documents of 66 members of the society were found forged. The audit found that the accused defrauded a total of ₹ 2,11,57,191 from April 1, 2015 to January 31, 2020.

The EWO registered a case against Godhandaraman and the society’s former president N. Rajendran on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by K. Arthanareeshwaran, Deputy Registrar (Housing,) Coimbatore Zone.

The EOW team led by inspector Gandhimathi arrested Godhandaraman who was produced before a court and sent to judicial remand.

