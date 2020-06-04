Environmentalists want Vellalore tank protected

Coimbatore

04 June 2020 22:07 IST

An environmentalists’ group engaged in waterbody conservation Kovai Kulangal Pathugappu Amaipu has urged the district administration and authorities concerned to ensure that the Vellalore tank and its surroundings are not misused and birds not disturbed.

The group said its members had come across instances where places near the tank had turned haven for alcoholics.

“I often find used, broken liquor bottles, plastic tumblers, used snack covers and other plastic waste when either I go there or take birdwatchers and children,” rued R. Manikandan, an office bearer of the organisation.

“That is not all. I’ve also come across instances where bidi stubs had caused minor bush fire. This endangers sparrow, hare and other small birds that use the bushes to nest.”

He said he had alerted the police and they had responded but it was too little too late. “Invariably, the police take more than half-an-hour to reach the spot by which time the alcoholics take to their feet.”

Mr. Manikandan said anti-social elements approach the tank from either the north or south. From the north it was usually the locals and from the south it was usually the outsiders. And with the outsiders the problem was that they were they were taking women with them as well.

The problem of people taking to the tank to drink had increased during the lockdown, particularly after the State government reopened the liquor shops but kept bars closed.

While he would welcome the police reaction to be quick, he was looking at a permanent solution by way of posting policemen for at least six months or so or creating barricades to make it difficult to approach the tank or place CCTV cameras to nab the culprits or some such measure so that the tank’s ecosystem was not spoilt.