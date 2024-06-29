GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Environmentalists call for enhanced collaboration for water hyacinth removal from tanks in Coimbatore

Some avian species have adapted to the weed, using it as islands for resting and nesting

Updated - June 29, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 05:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna

After much delay, the Coimbatore Corporation has begun removing water hyacinths from Smart City tanks in June, addressing the dense mats of the weed covering the water bodies. However, environmentalists have noted that there is still a lack of collaboration in managing these tanks.

“The tanks are not merely ‘Smart City Lakes’; they are ecosystems and should be managed as such by consulting experts,” stated Prasath Selvaraj, an independent wildlife biologist.

As the invasive species has become more prevalent in the water bodies, birds such as the Bronze-winged Jacana, Watercock, White-breasted Waterhen, Purple Swamphen, Common Moorhen, and Common Coot have adapted to it, using the weed as islands for resting and nesting.

However, experts also emphasise the importance of removing the weed to maintain the health of the water body’s ecosystem, despite its use by birds. The removal process, however, should be conducted scientifically.

“Water hyacinth is not a natural plant; it is a waste that occurs in the presence of sewage. Birds adapt to various environments but that must not stop the removal of the weed. At the same time, the scientific removal and natural restoration of the lake should be prioritised,” stated P. Pramod, Principal Scientist at the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON).

The Corporation aims to clear 40 acres of weed from its eight Smart City lakes, with plans to finish the work in Kurichi and Ukkadam tanks soon.

“The equipment we have is widely used by other Corporations and is considered the best for the job. We will collaborate with experts who can propose methods to complete the task without harming birds or their nests,” stated Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

