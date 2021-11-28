Environmentalist Foundation of India revives six water bodies in Coimbatore city

Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) has revived six water bodies in the city, said a release from the non-governmental organisation.

Based on permission from the Corporation, it took up for development Kalam kuttai, Kaliyaperumal kuttai, Kalapatti tank, Thottipalayam tank, Periyakuttai and Kathira kuttai in August this year.

It started with a pre-restoration study followed by field work, which the District Collector inaugurated.

In three months, the EFI cleaned waste and removed invasive weeds in Kalam kuttai, dug recharge well, strengthened embankments and carried out other work to increase storage capacity to 68% of the tank area, spread over three acre.

In other tanks too, it removed waste including debris to restore the water holding capacity, the release said and added in a few tanks it also took up planting of saplings.