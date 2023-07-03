Environmental organisations in Tiruppur fear threat to livelihood of farmers due to ‘rampant’ mining activities

July 03, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: In the wake of the Stone Quarry, Crusher and Lorry Owners Association of Tamil Nadu halting operation of their units in protest against restrictions imposed by the State government, public welfare and environmental organisations in Tiruppur have come out with an elaborate document on “transgression” of mining norms, in order to drive home the point that livelihood of farmers was at stake.

The quarry owners had expressed views against the necessity for them to come out with a ‘mining plan’ for quarrying of minor minerals such as gravel, and had sought revocation of the modification in the requirement introduced for clubbing operational area of multiple quarries from 25 acres to five acres.

In an elaborate counter, the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam, Tamil Nadu Sutrusoozhal Padhukappu Iyakkam, and Sattavorodha Kalquarry Ethirppu Iyakkam have flagged the damage caused to farmers and their livelihood, while questioning the compliance of the quarries with the requirements of Indian Minies Act and Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, and the “flaws” in the system of approvals without verifying veracity of the documents.

The organisations have assailed the practice of the quarry owners to exploit loopholes in the administrative system to secure approval for farm lands by submitting “fake” documents to Revenue and Mining departments for categorisation as “fallow”. Even in the case of government poramboke land, there are instances of officials manipulating the system and handing over the lease “illegally” to private parties for a pittance through bypassing the tender process, R. Satish Kumar, State Secretary of the Legal Awareness Unit of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam said.

The quarry operators have been found to have taken the support of private laboratories to arrive at “misleading” baseline study, which is the basis for Environmental Impact Assessment reports, to analyse the extent of air, water, soil and sound pollution, and list out mitigation measures, Mr. Kumar said.

These organisations have also questioned the genuineness of public hearings, citing the practice of conducting hurried meetings at suddenly-announced locations in order to make sure that there is no dissent from the participants.

The demand of the quarry owners to dispense with the system of ‘bench blasting’ (the most widely used method of production blasting in quarrying, strip mining and construction excavation) entails severe consequences. The rampant quarrying activity was affecting the water table and harming human lives and livestock in multitudes, besides causing drastic damage to the road infrastructure, the environmental organisations have said.

