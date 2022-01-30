‘Environmental-friendly’ cutlery to help phase out plastic use in the Nilgiris

Entrepreneurs producing what they claim to be bio-degradable cutlery, which is made from agricultural waste, met the Nilgiris district administration officials recently to chart a course that will help restaurants and businesses phase out use of plastic containers.

The Nilgiris district administration had announced ban on 19 different kinds of plastic a few years ago, apart from water and soft drinks packaged in plastic bottles. The aim was to prevent build-up of plastic waste in the district. Over the last few years, the results of the ban have been mixed, with pollution remaining a huge problem, but plastic bottles being seen in very-low quantities in the district’s rivers.

While water ATMs were set up across the district to enforce the ban on bottled water and soft drinks, hotels and restaurants across the district continue to use plastic containers to pack food for their customers. Recently, a group of Coimbatore-based entrepreneurs met the district administration to discuss their “bio-degradable, environmentally-friendly” products.

R. Senthil Kumar, one of the manufacturers, told The Hindu that plates, cups and containers that are made by the Coimbatore-based company is made entirely of agricultural waste. “We buy the agricultural waste in bulk from farmers, and produce the cutlery,” he said.

“As the Nilgiris has been plastic-free for many years, we wanted to introduce the products here as an alternative to current methods of packaging,” he added. They claim that the cutlery, once used, will bio-degrade in less than a day, while animals can also safely consume them.

The district administration urged the business owners to set up a manufacturing plant here, and to reach out to businesses to help phase out the use of plastic.