Environmental activists welcome circular banning “arbitrary” employment in govt. offices

July 06, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: Farmer organisations espousing the cause of environment in Tiruppur have expressed satisfaction over the recent circular issued by the Revenue Department advising compliance with its directive that no person should be employed “arbitrarily” in any government department at the levels of taluks, divisions and the district.

The circular was issued in the wake of the reply provided by the authorities under Right to Information Act to an environmental activist R. Satish Kumar that the Revenue Department has not provided any temporary job to any person in Tiruppur district.

Mr. Satish had sought the information with reference to the reported “illegal” posting of a woman in the Mines Department at the behest of quarry operators who are reported to have provided the funding for the purpose over the last decade.

The representation from the petitioner sought clarity on civil service rules, and emphasised on providing opportunities for unemployed youth in the families of poor farmers in case there was any scope for temporary postings in the government departments.

Expressing satisfaction with the circular issued by the Revenue Department, the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam has said it will take up with the district administration the implications of the “fake permits” allegedly issued by the “illegal” employee in the Mines Department.

