HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Environment awareness camp for govt. school students held

February 02, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education’s (ICFR) Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB) conducted a three-day training programme on ‘Junior Ranger – Connecting Students with Nature’ for school children here recently.

The session was a part of the ‘Forestry Training & Capacity Building- Training of other Stakeholders’ initiative by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

The training was held for students of Class VIII, IX and XI from Gandhimanagar Government High School, CCMA Government Girls Higher Sec. School and Kavundampalayam Government High School.

According to press release, the students visited Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Nilgiris, . Gass Forest Museum in IFGTB, Cave Arts in Kothagiri Hills, honey collection methods of local tribes, forest safari, and a visit to Mudumalai Elephant Camp.

IFGTB Director C. Kunhikannan explained the composition and characteristics of different species and their ecological role at the Longwood Shola.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.