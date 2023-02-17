Environment association alleges that building violations in Nilgiris are not being clamped down on

February 17, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN) has called upon the district administration to initiate action against officials for dereliction of duty for allowing the construction of unapproved layouts and submitting “misleading reports to the District Collector.” CEAN also said that layout promoters were not directed to demolish the infrastructure created in violation of laws.

Surjit K. Choudhary, a retired IAS officer and chairperson of CEAN, said that while the district administration had stated that showcause notices were served on 12 unapproved layouts in Kotagiri and Udhagamandalam taluks, there were many unapproved layouts where action has not been taken. “No action has been initiated on the unapproved layouts in Coonoor, while no mention is made for the approvals given by the Collectorate in unapproved layouts,” said Mr. Choudhary.

CEAN stated that all applications for building approvals in municipalities, town and village panchayats in the district were to be submitted to the Collectorate and it was the duty of the Collectorate to follow all laws, rules and norms as stipulated by the government with due diligence.

Mr. Choudhary said that the Collectorate had violated sections of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, Panchayat Building Rules, 1997 and that the AAA committee was functioning without experts. He also alleged that no action was taken against block development officers who had granted permissions to lay roads and dig wells in unapproved layouts, among other alleged violations including unauthorised buildings getting power connections.

Commercial resorts, tourist lodges, guest houses and hotels were being built with permissions in remote, interior areas in vulnerable environments without any sustainable water supply and waste disposal systems, alleged CEAN in a press release to The Hindu.

When contacted, Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith responded that the statement issued by CEAN was generic in nature and lacked specificity.

“Any organisation that has specific information about any illegal buildings or layouts where no action has been taken is free to reach out to the office and register their complaint or share information on which we can act,” said Mr. Amrith.

When asked about the questions raised about why illegal resorts were not being demolished, Mr. Amrith pointed to the sealing of 15 illegal resorts in Ullatti panchayat recently. “As a Collector, I fulfilled my job of sealing the resorts. The resort owners then approached the government through relevant departments seeking to reopen the resorts. The government then gave time for the resorts to rectify the violations and reopen them,” he said.

Mr. Amrith stated that the press note issued by CEAN was a reaction to a response that the district administration had released following allegations made by Mr. Choudhary a few months ago. He said that specific complaints about illegal resorts, buildings and building violations can be raised with him.