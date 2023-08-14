Enumeration of bore wells, quarry pits to prevent accidents in Dharmapuri

August 14, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Dharmapuri

A detailed enumeration of open wells, bore wells, construction trenches and quarry pits shall be prepared as a preventive measure against accidents to humans and livestock here in the district.

The directions come in compliance with the directive from the Chief Secretary on the safety measures to be taken to prevent accidents around such sites in the district, according to Collector K. Shanthi.

Abandoned bore wells, open wells, construction trenches and quarry pit are posing safety hazards to people and animals by their accessibility and without proper closure as mandated by the various licensing guidelines. Such sites shall be identified, their boundaries recorded and enumerated by the officials, the Collector has said.

The present condition of existing open wells, abandoned wells, quarry pits, and trenches shall be ascertained and the action taken to address the safety issues around the sites, once they are rendered to disuse, shall be recorded.

Officials are also directed to pre empt possible hazards from existing wells and abandoned wells and fortify them with fences, or walls around them. Similarly, bore wells rendered to disuse shall also be closed to prevent the dangers of children falling into them.

Similarly, mining lessees are advised to fence the fully mined quarries to prevent people and livestock from venturing close to the pits. The same precaution shall be undertaken by contractors carrying out road works and highway construction works. The trenches shall be barricaded with reflectors to prevent any accidents. The local bodies and the line departments shall coordinate and take action, the administration has said.