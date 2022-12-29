ADVERTISEMENT

Entry to VOC Children’s Park in Coimbatore to cost more

December 29, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The entry fee to the VOC Children’s Park next to the zoo will cost more with immediate effect. A resolution in this connection was passed at the Corporation council meeting here on Thursday. .

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar presided over the meeting. The fee has been hiked from ₹ 2 to ₹ 5 for children and ₹ 3 to ₹ 10 for adults.

The park in ward 83 was closed for a brief period during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The zoo next to the park remains closed as it failed to comply with the norms laid down by the Central Zoo Authority due to a lack of proper infrastructure.

A few Councillors opposed the fee hike and said the city was entertainment starved. They said that the hike in entry fee would affect footfall. The park recorded an average footfall of 1,034 on Saturdays and 1,916 on Sundays. During the weekdays, the average footfall was 250 persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the entry fee was not revised in the past 15 years. The new rates were fixed by taking inflation into account, he said.

The council also passed a resolution to increase the rate for sterilisation of a stray dog from ₹ 445 to ₹ 700. Mr. Prathap said the revision was based on a Government Order passed in 2014.

Before the meeting, AIADMK councillors R. Prabhakaran and D. Ramesh staged a demonstration outside Victoria Hall demanding detailed scrutiny of the allegations of illegal trespassing and rag picking in the Vellalore dump yard.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US