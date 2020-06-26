Entry to MGR wholesale vegetable market closed

Coimbatore Corporation closed the entry to MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market on Friday after three persons from this market and one from the retail Anna Market tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The step was taken to prevent entry of lorries and small goods carriers that take vegetables to other markets and shops.

It also sealed a private two-wheeler parking lot on the market premises for violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines. The Corporation would seal the exit also by 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Mettupalayam Road Bus Stand also would be closed to a section of the vegetable traders who had been shifted from MGR Market to prevent crowding.

MGR Market sources said they would have to move out their goods before Saturday 10 a.m., but did not know where to as the civic body had not provided an alternative place.

The Corporation sources said the contacts of the COVID-19-positive persons from the markets had been identified, and over 400 swab samples lifted.

Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath visited the R.S. Puram Uzhavar Sandhai on Friday to check adherence to physical distancing norm.

He also inspected the Government College of Technology ground on Thadagam Road to see if it could accommodate the vegetable vendors of Anna Market who were now housed at the Ramalingam Chettiar School on Alagesan Road.

With the Corporation asking the traders at the Singanallur farmers’ market to furnish copies of land records to prove they were farmers who sold their produce directly to customers, the number of vegetable sellers at the market came down from around 250 to 50, the Corporation sources said.